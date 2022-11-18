The following description was published in the 1905 Clayton County Directory & Gazetteer which contained names of the heads of families, business and professional firms who receive mail through Clayton County and adjoining county post offices.
“Strawberry Point is one of the best towns in Iowa. It is a stirring place on the Cedar Rapids and Calmar branch of the C. M. &St. P. R. R. in Cass Township, sixteen miles southwest of Elkader, the county seat, and seventy-three miles north of Cedar Rapids. Population 1,000. It contains Methodist, Episcopal, Baptist, Congregational, Lutheran, Catholic, and Universalist Churches, a graded school, a public hall with a seating capacity of 900, a bank, an opera house, a weekly newspaper –The Mail-Press, and other institutions.
Shipments consist of livestock, butter, eggs, and general farm produce.
These products with that of her immense creamery, said to be the largest exclusively separator creamery in the country make the city one of great commercial importance.
This beautiful town is situated in one of the best agricultural regions in the world, her possibilities for the future are unlimited, and her growth assured. The people are like those of all Iowa towns, exceptionally intelligent and progressive.
Her religious interests are well cared for by several church societies, all in a prosperous condition, and presided over by able pastors. Her educational facilities are fully up to the standard of Iowa cities of equal population. Stage daily to Osborne; fare seventy-five cents. W.U. Telegraph, U.S Express. Telephone connections.”
What a terrific description of Strawberry Point! It makes you sit up and take notice of our town! Brief descriptions of the towns and villages in Clayton County were part of the publication.
The railroad came into this area in the 1870’s and spurred a lot of activity and growth through railroad transportation for all types of businesses, and shipment across country. Major changes were made in the railroad lines which caused it to move from our community and many others in the 1970s.
Our Munter-Knight Wing showcases railroad artifacts from Strawberry Point. Lanterns used on the trains are on exhibit, the hat used by Floyd Schneider, who was station agent for approximately 50 years, and receipts from deliveries on the railroad. The painting created by Floyd Schneider’s son, Michael, depicts his father waving to him when he returned home from World War II. The Depot was located at the current site of Vinny’s Gym.