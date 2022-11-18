Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Historic map

The Wilder Memorial Museum in Strawberry Point has a 1910 railroad map of the United States and its territories which is remarkable.

The following description was published in the 1905 Clayton County Directory & Gazetteer which contained names of the heads of families, business and professional firms who receive mail through Clayton County and adjoining county post offices.

“Strawberry Point is one of the best towns in Iowa. It is a stirring place on the Cedar Rapids and Calmar branch of the C. M. &St. P. R. R. in Cass Township, sixteen miles southwest of Elkader, the county seat, and seventy-three miles north of Cedar Rapids. Population 1,000. It contains Methodist, Episcopal, Baptist, Congregational, Lutheran, Catholic, and Universalist Churches, a graded school, a public hall with a seating capacity of 900, a bank, an opera house, a weekly newspaper –The Mail-Press, and other institutions.

