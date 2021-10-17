The last moments, tribulations and actual trials of some of Oelwein’s former residents came alive Sunday as volunteer thespians portrayed them in a historical stroll through the Catholic Cemetery on Fourth Street Southwest.
Oelwein Public Library Director Susan Macken researched the biographies of those portrayed for the fundraising event, and the volunteers credited her.
Among the more action-packed biographies was that of Lowell Adair (1880-1920), whom Dylan Mulfinger portrayed in “The Last Stunt.”
Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Lowell L. Adair married Elizabeth Long of Lawler, Iowa, in 1900. Five of their seven children survived infancy.
Adair came to Oelwein about 1912 to work for City Laundering Co., which had also employed him in Nebraska.
“I was not the best husband of the year, unfortunately,” Adair (Mulfinger) told the audience, pressing his hand to his chest.
In 1910, he was arrested for stealing hogs and forgery.
He fled with his “mistress,” according to the newspapers, but was later arrested and served three years in Douglas County Jail during which he escaped twice.
“After getting released — surprisingly,” he continued; “I worked for City Laundering in Omaha, Nebraska.”
While there, Adair had a dispute with his boss.
“This dispute led to a fight which it was described as Mr. Adair kicking and punching to the point where his boss had broken ribs.
“So instead of getting arrested again, I fled to a place my wife
waswas more familiar with, and which had another City Laundering Co., Oelwein, Iowa.”
“Still seeking that thrill — and the extra dollar — I worked for hot air balloon rides that led me to even more tricks and thrills, and that was jumping from airplanes (as) Capt. Adair.”
“However, one beautiful Iowa day, Aug. 22, 1920, my feat was to jump from another plane down to a third plane. However, I missed the third plane. Never fear — the parachute I had would work,” he recited.
“However, that day it did not,” he said. “And so at age 40, I plummeted to my death,” at Milford near Spirit Lake.
“The impact of the man’s body with the ground;” the Daily Register reported in a news story about the accident, “left a hole almost eighteen inches deep.”
“He was a brave man who knew no such word as fear,” reads Adair’s obituary in the Sept. 1, 1920, Oelwein Register.
Diane Brownell portrayed Angelo Calesso (1888-1913) in “A Sunday Swim.”
Angelo died tragically on June 29, 1913, while bathing in Otter Creek, Brownell read.
“Calesso was drowned in the Otter a short distance above the dam, just above the Iron bridge Sunday afternoon about 6:15. He was employed in the (Chicago Great Western) shops and worked till 5:30 when he declared his intention of going in bathing,” the July 2, 1913, Oelwein Register reports. “No one was present to witness the last struggle or to assist him. The water where he was drowned is between six and seven feet in depth.”
A boy, Victor Zinzer, passed a pile of clothing on the the bank at 6:30 and noticed on return 20 minutes later that they had not been disturbed and notified his parents.
Local responders included Officer Stoner, Chief Chivington and Paul Mealey, assisted in the search and brought the body to shore, Brownell said.
“The body was discovered in over 6 feet of water a short distance from the dam,” Brownell read.
“Angelo came to Oelwein in 1911,” she read. “His parents resided in Traviso, Italy, and Angelo planned to return there in three months to marry his fiancee.”
“Angelo boarded with the Zanatta family in Oelwein, and they spoke so highly of him,” she read.
“He sent most of his earnings back to his family in Traviso. At the time of his death he was owed $60 in wages from the railroad. That was more than enough to pay for his funeral expenses with Hintz Brothers funeral home in Oelwein. The balance was sent to his family.
“Angelo was known to be a good swimmer. It was surmised he cramped up and drowned as a result,” Brownell read.
At an inquest, a jury heard the evidence and reached the verdict that it was an accidental drowning.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources classifies the Otter Creek Dam a mile south of Hazleton among “low-head” dams today. No known fatalities are listed there on the 2010 River Dam Inventory report.
Other character sketches were:
Bill Brownell portrayed August Brassie (1837-1892) in “Au Revoir.”
Nancy Kastli played the mother of Tom Flynn (1898-1911) in “Long Pond.”
Jody Solsma acted as Catherine Burke (1841-1925) in “Sisters of Mercy.”
Anita Mars spoke of Chester Condon (1901-1912) in “The Bicycle.”
Jerry Macken portrayed C. Ceterelo (1878-1913) in “The Company Hospital.”
Edith Biddinger discussed Dominico Fazio (1876-1912) in “The Fire Knocker.”
Macken said $155 was raised. The donations will help support future programs at the library, its October newsletter says.
The weather was inviting at 68 degrees and sunny, although the biting flies were less so.