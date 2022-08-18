Greetings! I hope you are having a great month of August. It is hard to believe that we are not that far from school starting again. It does not seem like it has been that long since we started all our summer activities, and now, it is time to send our kids back to school!
Don’t be normal. We have all heard that before. We have been told not to be like other people. Stand out from the crowd. Make a difference in your own way. Do something no one else has done before. Act different. Think different. Be different.
These are all attributes of Christians! We are called to be different from the world around us. The world around can be full of disappointment, hopelessness and despair. People hurt each other. Communities can seem like they have gotten worse than before. Relationships have been violated. Real harm has been done to us and around us.
When we see these things happening, it is easy for us to conclude that life cannot get any better. We are stuck in this cycle of pain, suffering and heartache. We know people who have fallen victim to these types of thoughts. We know people who feel like their entire lives are defined by the brokenness they see around them. There may even be times when we are these people. The brokenness seems so bad that it can never be healed. Things will never be the same as they were before.
There are voices in the world who are more than happy to prey upon these thought patterns. You do not have to go very far to hear a voice that tells us the way to get beyond the brokenness. All we need do is buy one more product or try one more thing to get us out of these negative thought patterns. If we just have the right clothes or belong to the right group or eat or drink the right things, life will instantly get better.
What happens when those products fail? What happens when that one more thing we needed to buy ends up on the shelf or in the trash can? What happens if we still do not have the same body we had when we were 18 after eating and drinking what we were told would be the right foods and beverages?
When these things fail us, we end up back in the despair mindset. We can feel like even those things that were meant to give us hope and a different outlook did not do so. If those things failed us, all must be lost!
Where can we turn to find the real source of hope? Who is the one that is able to truly lift us from despair? The real source of hope does not come from being able to buy or to have one more thing. The real source of hope does not come from purchasing one more food or one more drink.
The real source of hope is a free gift. It is given to us through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. When Jesus came into the world to live for us, to suffer for us, to die for us, and to rise for us, Jesus gave us hope! He proved that even if the entire world would be taken away from us, what He has done for us and given to us can never be taken away. Jesus’ victory is given to us!
This means that when everything seems to be falling apart around us, we know that true restoration has been given to us by Jesus. Knowing this and believing enables us to be different. We can think and act differently because we have been given a real hope and a real promise that can never be taken away!