Friends in the Community,
I hope you are having a wonderful first week of the new fall season! This has been a fun week to be a pastor in this community. We had our monthly ministerial meeting, and we are starting to make plans for some activities. More information about that will be coming in the next few weeks!
A few years ago, I became a fan of Dave Ramsey. If you do not know who he is, he is a financial expert. His program has helped many people get out of debt and live a new and different lifestyle. He has also written many books about finances and has a radio show dedicated to helping people have a different relationship with money. We offered his program in our last congregation and saw several families experience real changes in their financial situations.
Since I am a fan of Dave Ramsey, I have listened to his radio show many times, and in 2012, I had the opportunity to go to Tennessee to take part in some in-person training with his staff. As I have listened to his shows, I have caught on to one of the things to many people. When people call in and ask Mr. Ramsey how he is doing, he almost always says, “Better than I deserve.”
A few years ago, I realized how often we wish each other a good day. When we do so, the person who receives the wish hardly ever responds. If they do respond, they usually say something like, “You, too.” It seemed very mindless to me, so I have decided to respond by saying, “I always do!”
One of my colleagues called me out on it, and he said, “Josh, you always say you have a good day. That cannot possibly be true. You must have a bad day just like everyone else does. Why do you say you always have a good day?”
I have thought about that question many times. Why do I always say I always have a good day? I realized it is true. When you live your life doing the work God has called you to do and live your life looking for ways to serve God’s people, you do almost always have a good day. Yes, you will have ups and downs in life just like everyone else has ups and downs. There will be moments when it will seem like you are on top of the mountain, and there will be days when it seems like you are in the lowest valley. When you know God is on your side in the good times and in the bad times, you can make the day what you want it to be.
This means that when the good times come, you can celebrate them more excitedly because you know they are blessings from God. You can see these great days as being real gifts to you. You can also see how God is active in your life during those good times. Maybe, God brings you a phone call from a friend or a gift from a relative. Whatever makes that day special is being done by the hand of God.
This also means that God is there for you when things do not go as you would expect them to go. When it seems like the entire world is against you, you know that you do not walk through those hard times on your own. God is holding you and giving you the strength you need to make it through the rough times of life. He is doing this because of His great love for you.
Oftentimes, we have those cliché ways to greet and to take leave of one another. We have ways of saying good-bye or hello that are all too familiar. I would encourage each of us to find a way to express just a small bit of our faith in those greetings and good-byes.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh