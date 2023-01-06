Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Secretary of State Paul Pate, as a member of the state’s Board of Canvassers, participated in the canvass of last November’s vote from his office at the Capitol.

In the wake of several errors and other issues involving recounts following last November’s mid-term elections, the Iowa Secretary of State’s office on Friday announced it will propose a legislative bill intended to simply and further codify the state’s electoral recount process.

The bill, if approved, would establish uniform standards for recount timelines across all 99 Iowa counties while also allowing for further flexibility in the construction of recount boards and requiring standardized methods for the way in which ballots are recounted, reconciled and reported.

