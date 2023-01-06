In the wake of several errors and other issues involving recounts following last November’s mid-term elections, the Iowa Secretary of State’s office on Friday announced it will propose a legislative bill intended to simply and further codify the state’s electoral recount process.
The bill, if approved, would establish uniform standards for recount timelines across all 99 Iowa counties while also allowing for further flexibility in the construction of recount boards and requiring standardized methods for the way in which ballots are recounted, reconciled and reported.
“The integrity of Iowa’s elections is my top priority,” Secretary of State Paul Pate reiterated, “and this bill would help ensure we have clean, secure elections and a recount process that is uniform across the state. We’ve had the opportunity to identify these areas of improvement while observing several large-scale recounts in recent years.”
In addition to recommending that all Iowa counties conduct their official canvass of elections on Tuesdays, thereby ensuring a more uniform recount timeline throughout the state, Pate’s proposal would increase the size of recount boards in those counties with a sufficiently high population. Current law requires recount boards to include three members, though the new proposal would increase that total to five members in counties with populations between 15,000 and 49,000. Those counties home to greater than 50,000 Iowans, meanwhile, would have seven member boards. As part of Secretary Pate’s bill, as well, recount board members, excepting one designee from each candidate, would be made up of precinct officials chosen by the respective judicial district’s chief judge.
“Recounts in large counties are difficult for just three people to conduct,” Secretary Pate said, in further explaining the recommendation. “I’d like to give the recount boards more members, so the tallying of votes is more manageable and more efficient.”
Establishing greater uniformity in the conduct of required recounts is a further emphasis in the proposal, as it, if accepted by the legislature, would mean all ballots involved in a recount would be counted by both hand and machine should a candidate request a hand recount. This differs from the current procedure, which has allowed candidates to request a hand recount in some precincts and a machine count in others.
The Iowa Legislature’s 2023 general session gets underway on Monday.