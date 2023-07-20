Oct. 17, 1942 – July 18, 2023
WEST UNION — Patricia J. Dzaboff, 80, of West Union, formerly of Arlington, died Tuesday afternoon, July 18, 2023, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.
Patricia Joan Burrack was born October 17, 1942, in rural Arlington, the daughter of Alfred and Eva (Leonard) Burrack. She graduated from Arlington High School in the class of 1960. Pat worked as a secretary at Hoffmeyer and Anthony Attorneys in Fayette. She was married to Marlow Lewis on June 23, 1963, in Arlington. They were blessed with four children, Lori, Jody, Scott and Jim. Pat was a homemaker and worked part time as a secretary for Jansen Simmental Farms and as a part time waitress at the Welcome Inn in Arlington and the Maryville Café in rural Arlington. Her favorite employment was working as a secretary for her father at Burrack Transportation. Pat and Marlow later divorced. She married Robert James Dzaboff on December 5, 1984, in Bruce, Wisconsin. They lived in Wadena and West Union until Pat moved to the Good Samaritan Care Center in Postville. In 2022, she moved to Maple Crest Manor in Fayette. Pat enjoyed Christmas, her dog Skeeter, flower gardening, music, especially Elvis, the Green Bay Packers, her grandchildren, and picnics with family.
Pat is survived by her four children: Lori (Cory) Butikofer of Elgin, Jody (Dina) Lewis of Chariton, Scott Lewis of Springfield, Illinois and Jim Lewis of Coralville; nine grandchildren: Krystal (Nate) Pusey, Cody Kraus (Rachel Hach), Allison Butikofer (Justin Fretheim), Kristy (Brandon) Williams, Chris Lewis, Tarah Lewis, Heather Cleaton, Scott Lewis, Jr. and Miles Lewis; 23 great-grandchildren; brother: Dan (Patty) Burrack of Arlington; sister: Brenda (Larry) Fliehler of Arlington and brother-in-law: Donald Dzaboff of Dubuque.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Robert Dzaboff on October 14, 2021; two grandchildren: Donnie Cleaton and Steven Lewis; sister: Karen Mack; and brother-in-law: Galen Mack.