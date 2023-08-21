July 11, 2023
OELWEIN — Paul Hartman, 78, of Oelwein passed away at home on July 11, 2023.
He was born to Paul and Merle Hartman in Minnesota, where he spent most of his youth as a city boy, except for a few years when his family tried farming. There, he came into contact with Jehovah’s Witnesses, studied the Bible, and began to determine his purpose in life. After returning to the city, he was baptized at the age of 17 in symbol of his dedication to serve Jehovah God and do his will forever.
Paul met his wife-to-be Lynn at the local Kingdom Hall, discovered that they had similar goals and married two years later. They decided to postpone starting a family for a while, allowing them the freedom to move and assist other congregations in Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa. In doing so, they formed treasured friendships that have lasted a lifetime.
Finally, they settled permanently in Oelwein, raising two sons whom they dearly love.
Although he worked at many secular jobs, including cleaning commercial offices, traffic engineering, mechanical and architectural design and construction, Paul’s main vocation was sharing Bible truths with others to comfort and encourage them.
He was known as an outgoing person who could get people to talk about themselves and was always ready with a joke or a story to make people laugh. He loved gardening, traveling, woodworking, playing cards and inventing. If a project presented an obstacle, he would not give up until he finally found a solution. Paul was always ready to help anyone with a need — physical or spiritual.
Paul is survived by his wife Lynn; sons Jonathan and Joshua; brother Tim and his wife Donna; sisters Margaret and Cheryl; sister-in-law Lavonne; brother-in-law Brian and his wife Karon; plus nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Terry; brother-in-law Dan; and nephews Brian and Brad.
Services for Paul will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 940 Rock Island Road (Hwy. 150), Oelwein, on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. All who knew and appreciated Paul are welcome to attend.