PAWS of Independence was recently granted a loan from the BCEDC. Pictured left to right are Ben Stanford, BCEDC Board member, Review Committee member and Mayor of Quasqueton, Lisa Kremer, BCEDC Director, Brenna Gray, PAWS owner, Krist Drees, PAWS staff, Courtney Woodson, PAWS staff and Brad Bleichner, BCEDC Board member and Mayor of Independence.

 Photo courtesy BCEDC

Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) is providing a Loan to Premier Animal Wellness & Surgery, P.C. (PAWS) as the newest startup in Independence.

Dr. Brenna Gray is the owner of PAWS, which will operate initially from a small temporary space and accommodate routine wellness visits, medical appointments, limited surgery and dentistry.

