Premier Animal Wellness and Surgery (PAWS) is excited to announce their opening date of March 1, 2023.
Pets Allowed reached out to the PAWS team with open arms and graciously provided them with a temporary rental space at their well-established boarding and grooming facility, located at 1116 5th Ave NE Independence.
Owners, Brenna Gray (PAWS) and Rick and Julie Wulfekulhle (Pets Allowed) and their teams have a strong desire to provide services to this community and surrounding areas. Both businesses see the growing need for companion animal services and have goals for expansion in the future.
PAWS will begin seeing appointments March 1.
To request an appointment visit their website pawsindependence.com or call PAWS at 319-332-0110. Continue to schedule boarding and grooming with Pets Allowed by calling 319-334-7387.
To send records to Premier Animal Wellness and Surgery email them to info@pawsindependence.com
Continue to watch facebook.com/pawsindependence for updates as our online pharmacy will be coming soon.
The team is excited to welcome you to PAWS at Pets Allowed!