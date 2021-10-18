The Peacock volleyball outlasted No. 10 Southwest Minnesota State University in a five-set match in Dorman Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday night. The win marked UIU's third-straight victory and first in program history over the Mustangs. SMSU had won the previous 20 meetings.
The home team lost the first and third sets by scores of 26-24 and 25-13, but used wins in the second, fourth and fifth sets by scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 15-13 to secure the match victory.
Maggie Streightiff's left hand was electric for the Peacocks all evening. The right-side hitter recorded 22 kills in the match and hit .486 with just five errors in 35 swings. UIU's middles also played well on offense with Zoe Semelroth (12), Kylie Willis (6) and Sarah Johnson (1) combining for 19 kills with only 6 attack errors.
Nicole Pozorski handed out 33 assists and Jaima Tonne added 17; Pozorski added three service aces. Madelyn Rettler picked up 17 digs and added 7 kills, while Charisma Herr registered 15 digs and 2 aces.