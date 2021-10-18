Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Peacock football team hosted the No. 24 Mavericks of Minnesota State University, Mankato on Saturday for their Hall of Fame Game. Minnesota State scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and controlled the action throughout posting a 58-0 win to improve to 5-2 on the season and 1-1 in the NSIC South. Upper Iowa fell to 0-7 overall and 0-3 against the NSIC South.

