During the school’s recent homecoming festivities, Upper Iowa University bestowed seniors Jake Hilmer and Kylie Volesky with the title of King and Queen, respectively.
Jake Hilmer is a Communications and Marketing major from Walker. Outside of class, he’s played guard on the men’s basketball team for three seasons, and selected UIU in part because of the friendly and supportive people at the institution.
Kylie Volesky, a native of Alburnett, is Secretary of both the Student Government Association and the Preprofessional Club. Inside the classroom, she has a major focus in Biology, with a minor in Chemistry. With aspirations of going to dental school and ultimately becoming an oral surgeon, she chose Upper Iowa because of the school’s close-knit atmosphere and small size, one allowing people to know each other by name, helping create a distinctly friendly campus and learning environment.