During the school’s recent homecoming festivities, Upper Iowa University bestowed seniors Jake Hilmer and Kylie Volesky with the title of King and Queen, respectively.

Jake Hilmer is a Communications and Marketing major from Walker. Outside of class, he’s played guard on the men’s basketball team for three seasons, and selected UIU in part because of the friendly and supportive people at the institution.

