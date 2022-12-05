Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Dec. 4, 2022

Pearl A. Hullermann, 95, of Lamont, died peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

