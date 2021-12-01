The Oelwein American Legion Ross Reid Post 9 and Auxiliary will host a brief ceremony remembering the attack on Pearl Harbor on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Oelwein Veterans Park, at the branch of First Avenue Northeast/Iowa 150 and North Frederick Avenue.
“Yesterday, Dec. 7, 1941—a date which will live in infamy—the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan,” President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, addressing the U.S. Congress that Dec. 8, per A&E’s History website. Within days, the U.S. was at war with Japan, Germany and Italy, the “axis” forces, commencing World War II.
The Auxiliary will lay the memorial wreath, followed by words about the history of that day and the sacrifices of those lost locally, including two Oelwein boys, James Palides and Roy Powers, says Oelwein American Legion 1st Vice-Cmdr. Jake Blitsch.
A prayer, gun volley and taps will follow, then the closing thank-you.
Legion member Tim Hadley commented, “I had the opportunity to share at and attend the memorial Jake described and it is a very moving, well run ceremony.”