GUTTENBERG — A Guttenberg woman was struck and killed by a school bus Thursday morning in the Clayton County town.
The Iowa State Patrol reported Judy Puls, 66, of Guttenberg, was attempting to cross the street at 7:50 a.m. when she was hit by a school bus driven by Ronnie Moser, 73, also of Guttenberg. Moser was turning south onto South Second Street from Herder Street when the accident occurred. No students were involved.
The State Patrol is continuing its investigation into this accident. Assisting at the scene were Guttenberg Police, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DNR, and Guttenberg EMS.