Chapter CL PEO met Monday, Dec. 5, at Zion Lutheran Church. The 5:30 p.m. delicious meal was served by hostess group 3, with Jean Baldwin chair. Tables were decorated in Christmas holiday fashion.

President Diane King presided over the meeting with 15 members present. Chaplain Shari Miller read Matthew 1: 18-25 and shared a devotional. The secretary and treasurer reports were presented and members were reminded of chapter dues and donations.

