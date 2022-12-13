Chapter CL PEO met Monday, Dec. 5, at Zion Lutheran Church. The 5:30 p.m. delicious meal was served by hostess group 3, with Jean Baldwin chair. Tables were decorated in Christmas holiday fashion.
President Diane King presided over the meeting with 15 members present. Chaplain Shari Miller read Matthew 1: 18-25 and shared a devotional. The secretary and treasurer reports were presented and members were reminded of chapter dues and donations.
The next regular Chapter CL PEO meeting will be 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Grace United Methodist Church. The program, “Music for the Soul,” will be presented by chapter sisters.
Diane king opened the monthly program by sharing a reading, “Imagine Christmas.” It gave PEO members a time to recollect classic Christmas movies. King then challenged the sisters to imagine the first Christmas, while Linda Jensen read the biblical Christmas story. The program concluded with singing of Christmas carols, accompanied by Beth Kerr.