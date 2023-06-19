The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) on Friday announced that the final permit hearing to determine the status of Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed carbon-capture pipeline in Iowa will be held in August of this year instead of October, as indicated by the previous IUB chairperson.
The hearing, which is expected to last for weeks as the board gathers evidence and testimony from landowners and other affected stakeholders, will begin on August 22 and will be held at the Cardiff Event Center in Fort Dodge, according to an IUB press release.
The decision comes after former IUB chair Geri Huser stated in March that the hearing would begin on Monday, October 23, an announcement that drew criticism from landowners and their advocates, who decried the October date as too close to the Iowa crop harvest, which would thus eliminate the likelihood that many rural residents could participate in the hearing.
Huser, however, resigned from the board effective April 30 when her term as IUB chair expired. Erik Helland, a former state representative and past member of the Iowa Public Employment Relations Board, was subsequently appointed by Governor Reynolds to replace Huser as the board’s chairperson. The board’s other two members also began their terms in May of this year.
“At the evidentiary hearing, the IUB will hear evidence in favor of or opposing the proposed pipeline,” the IUB release explained, in describing what can be expected in August. “Following the hearing, the IUB will consider all information presented, including comments and objections filed in the docket, before issuing a final decision and order. The IUB is dedicated to the delivery of well-reasoned decisions in a timely manner, no matter how difficult.”
In light of the earlier objections related to the later start date, the August hearing will attempt to limit any such scheduling conflicts by focusing on public comments and related eminent domain request at the outset of the process, the IUB’s press release explained, rather than doing so later on.
“Because all parties deserve a process that is open and transparent and does not unreasonably delay a decision about their interest,” the release stated, “the IUB will begin the hearing process with testimony of landowners subject to eminent domain.
“To further assist landowners,” the release continued, “the IUB will create a schedule of dates, by area, for receiving testimony on (eminent domain) from landowners. In setting such a calendar, the IUB is looking to provide clarity to landowners about when they will need to be at the hearing to provide their testimony.”
In an effort to make the proceedings as accessible as possible to various audiences, the IUB, too, will “provide a video livestream for the entire hearing, allowing landowners and others who are unable to attend in person to observe the hearing remotely.”
The announcement of the August hearing follows a conference held on June 6 that brought together numerous stakeholders, including Summit Carbon Solutions, the Office of Consumer Advocate, the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, Iowa’s Sierra Club chapter, Iowans for a growing Agricultural Economy, and members of the boards of supervisors from counties along the proposed pipeline’s path, such as Floyd and Hardin Counties. The decision to hold the hearing in August, the release indicated, addressed “options discussed at the June 6 status conference.”
Though the date for the evidentiary hearing was set, a number of important considerations regarding the hearings’ procedure have yet to be finalized, however. “On the subject of mediation and virtual testimony,” the release noted, “the IUB will continue to explore these options in order to determine if there is sufficient interest to move forward.
“In an effort to provide open access and streamline logistics,” the IUB’s release further explained, “the IUB is considering a mailer to be sent to landowners subject to eminent domain… to determine their preference for participation in the hearing via in-person testimony, written testimony, or virtual/remote testimony. The mailer would also include a question on whether the landowner is interested in voluntary mediation.”
While an August hearing may allow more landowners to participate and follow the proceedings, the earlier permit hearing date is considered a victory for Summit, who had requested an expedited approval process. Many pipeline opponents, however, expressed their wishes that the hearing be delayed until 2024. The potential use of mediators to help negotiate land easements between Summit and landowners, meanwhile, has also been perceived as an endorsement of the pipeline project.
An estimated 1,000 pieces of Iowa property could be subject to Summit’s eminent domain requests, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported, which, because the IUB “considers those requests individually during the permit hearing… have the potential to significantly extend the length of the hearing, which could last months.”
Given the schedule announced Friday, a final decision by the IUB on Summit’s permit application is likely by the end of the calendar year, Summit Carbon Solutions indicated, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch report.
If allowed to move forward, the Summit pipeline, six to 24 inches in diameter, would extend 687 miles throughout northern, western, and central Iowa, and transport hazardous liquefied carbon dioxide from a dozen of the state’s ethanol plants to a sequestration storage site north of Bismarck, North Dakota.