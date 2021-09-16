FREDERICKSBURG — The driver of a subcompact car, whose identity was not released, died after colliding with a semi tractor near Fredericksburg on Wednesday.
The 2016 Hyundai Accent was exiting U.S. 63 onto U.S. 18 at the Fredericksburg exit. Its driver failed to yield at the stop sign, the Iowa State Patrol reported, and the car was hit broadside by a 2011 KW semi tractor traveling eastbound on Highway 18. That driver’s identity was also not released.
The accident remains under investigation. Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Chickasaw County Rescue Squad, Fredericksburg Fire Department and Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement. New Hampton Towing hauled the Hyundai, and Wayne’s Towing, the semitrailer.