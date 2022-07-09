Peterson crowned 2022 Miss Arlington Saturday

ARLINGTON — Aimee Peterson was crowned the 2022 Miss Arlington and Addilyn Munger took runner-up in a ceremony at Arlington Days on Saturday.
Peterson, 17, is the daughter of the late Stephanie Cunningham of Arlington and since February lives with her maternal grandparents, John and Dawn Cunningham of Elkader.
Munger is the daughter of Jake and Wendy Munger of Arlington.
Runner-up from 2021 Jerilyn Fedeler gave the awards Saturday, as last year’s Miss Arlington, Sydney Baumgartner, had a prior engagement.
Debbie Watson, wearing a Women’s Star Club T-shirt, conducted the ceremony.
Miss Arlington received a $50 check from the Women’s Star Club, which also sponsored the float the contestants decorated and rode in the parade Saturday, Watson said. Each contestant received a bracelet engraved with her name that Breitsprecher Landscaping donated.
Watson asked each contestant one of her interview questions in front of the audience.
Peterson responded to what she saw as important qualities for a best friend.
“My three are time, communication and trust. For having a best friend, you need to have time and work everything out together. You need communication to talk about, say something bad happened or you needed to rant to your best friend, you guys can talk about what’s going on in you guys’ life. For you to have a best friend, you need to be able to trust each other first before anything.”
Munger responded about her role model.
“My role model would be my parents because they’ve always pushed me to be the best I can be, they’ve taught me to be a good person and hardworking and they’ve shown all these qualities through themselves.”
Outside of school, Peterson works at the Little Star Daycare in Arlington, which is related to her planned field of study.
Upon graduation from Starmont this coming school year, Peterson plans to study child development at Northeast Iowa Community College and transfer to University of Northern Iowa to pursue a degree in special education.
Her interest in special education grew from knowing two people with autism, a friend’s younger brother and a great aunt — who is also legally blind, Peterson told the Daily Register.
“I want to be able to walk up and help them calm down,” Peterson said.
Peterson has been active with suicide prevention awareness since February when her mom died by suicide. She moved in with her mom’s parents, the Cunninghams, in Elkader.
Before that she had lived with her mom.
“We’re getting more into it,” Peterson said of suicide prevention. “We want to help people who have thoughts of it.”
They have taken part in a couple of fundraisers and plan to attend a walk for awareness of suicide prevention in Albert Lea, Minnesota, later this summer, she said.
Although she plans to attend this year’s Fayette County Fair for fun, she won’t officially be representing Arlington until the 2023 Fayette County Fair. This has to do with the late-year timing of Arlington’s contest, which falls after the start of the fair queen contest.
PRINCESS, PRINCE NAMED
Rowan Seedorff had her name drawn for Arlington Days Princess, and Prince went to Matthew Burgin.
Seedorff, 6, is the daughter of Paul and Alissa Seedorff. Rowan, 6, is the son of Robbie and Amanda Burgin.