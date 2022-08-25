Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

An informational meeting about a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline which is planned to go through Fayette County northeast of Fairbank for the POET Bioprocessing plant to connect, drew a crowd to The Coliseum in Oelwein on Tuesday.

The Iowa Utilities Board conducted the informational meeting, a required process so negotiations for easements could begin. An IUB staffer said he counted just more than 70 attendees.

Trending Food Videos