An informational meeting about a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline which is planned to go through Fayette County northeast of Fairbank for the POET Bioprocessing plant to connect, drew a crowd to The Coliseum in Oelwein on Tuesday.
The Iowa Utilities Board conducted the informational meeting, a required process so negotiations for easements could begin. An IUB staffer said he counted just more than 70 attendees.
Josh Byrnes, a utilities board member, outlined the rights of landowners, and explained the responsibilities of the board.
The company proposing the pipeline, Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC, outlined the project. The current proposed route will cover 810 miles through Iowa ending in a saline sandstone formation over a mile deep in the Illinois Basin near Decatur.
Over an hour later, the board opened the microphone for audience members, with an emphasis on landowners, noting that spoken comments that night would not be filed with the utilities board.
Average time for the informational meetings has been over three hours, Byrnes said.
IUB process
The company, Navigator, could not begin right-of-way easement negotiations with landowners until after Tuesday’s informational meeting and cannot petition the Utilities Board for a permit until at least 30 days after the final informational meeting, according to a packet from IUB.
Once the company petitions for a permit, Iowa law requires a public evidentiary hearing on the pipeline permit petition. After the petition is reviewed, notice will be published for two weeks in a newspaper in each affected county with the time, date and place of the evidentiary hearing.
“The hearing will be the opportunity for interested parties to present their evidence in favor of or opposing the project. IUB’s decision will be based on the record created at that hearing,” the packet states.
As the pipeline is more than 5 miles long, the hearing must occur in the county seat of the county at the midpoint of the proposed line, per Iowa Code 479B.6(2).
The midpoint is based on the trunk line and laterals of the pipe, Byrnes said.
Written comments or objections may be filed with IUB at any time but not later than five days before the hearing. An objection can be filed from efs.iowa.gov under the Navigator Heartland Greenway pipeline docket number, HLP-2021-0003.
“The IUB is not an advocate for any person, landowner or party,” the packet states.
The company will be requesting easements from landowners within the proposed route. Although an easement grants access to property for the company to locate its pipeline, it does not transfer ownership of the property.
Easements may be negotiated voluntarily, or they may be obtained through eminent domain. In negotiations, the company will need to know about future tiling or conservation structures planned on a property.
IUB will send notice to landowners if eminent domain is required, Byrnes said.
The property owner has the right to just compensation for the easement, per the Iowa Constitution Article I, section 18. Iowa Code 6B sets out the process to find just compensation for land taken by eminent domain.
After the project is complete, damage claims will be decided by a compensation commission, per the IUB packet. The landowner has the right to appeal its award to the district court if they cannot agree on purchase price with the acquiring agency (6B.4, 6B.7, 6B.18).
Per 6B.4, the 28-member-plus compensation commission pool for eminent domain is appointed by the board of supervisors made of half landowners, a quarter city and a quarter ag land, and a quarter real estate and a quarter property value professionals. From that pool, the chief judge of the judicial district selects six people as a compensation commission to assess damages for property taken in the county — two owners of the type of property being condemned, be it ag or city land, and two each from the remaining two representative groups.
After Tuesday’s meeting, the company can contact the landowners to enter their land for surveying purposes to determine direction or depth of pipelines.
“If permission is not obtained voluntarily, the company must give the landowner 10 days’ written notice by restricted certified mail and provide a date range for when surveying activity is to occur on the property. After expiration of the 10-day notice, the company may enter the land,” per IUB documents.
If the pipe is abandoned, is not operated for five consecutive years, or if construction ceases for that long, the right-of-way may revert to the current landowner.
Navigator presentation
Navigator Vice-President of Government and Public Affairs Elizabeth Burns-Thompson discussed the proposed project next.
Think of the CO2 transit system as a bus system that will take the liquefied compound from points A to B with Navigator as the bus company, she said.
The system, funded by private equity firm Black Rock, could handle 15 million metric tons of CO2 per year once built out, she said.
CO2 has a potential to be a co-product like anything else an ethanol plant produces, she said. Potential uses in the company’s footprint include beverage carbonation, bio-plastics or meat processing.
“Now we call them co-products,” Burns-Thompson said. “Sometimes those are just as profitable as a value stream coming off that plant as the ethanol itself.”
Other economic incentives for the pipeline include the 45Q tax credit, the ability to offset emissions, and the resulting potential to market ethanol as a low-carbon fuel in states that rank fuel by carbon intensity.
A federal tax credit in Internal Revenue Code 45Q allots $50 per metric ton of captured and stored carbon for facilities beginning construction before Jan. 1, 2026, per the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service.
The 45Q tax credit is good for 12 years to help help cost-share capital-extensive investments, Burns-Thompson said.
An economic study showed that the project will create 5,000 construction jobs and 50 permanent jobs, per the presentation.
Canada also uses a carbon intensity score, Burns-Thompson said, noting, “We think that marketplace will grow internationally.”
For the CO2 that cannot be sold as a co-product, Navigator intends to build injection wells and pump the remainder into a saline sandstone reservoir a mile below the Illinois Basin near Decatur, using a class six deep injection permit from the Environmental Protection Agency. A cap rock right above the sandstone will allow this formation to keep the CO2 in place until it binds with the sandstone over time.
A CO2 sequestration model project is the topic of a museum near Decatur, Burns-Thompson said.
Currently 5,000 miles of CO2 transport infrastructure crisscross the US, she said, citing the Pipeline Hazardous Material Safety Administration of the Department of Transportation. That’s out of over 229,000 miles of total pipeline, which also includes crude oil, refined petroleum, “highly volatile liquids” and fuel grade ethanol, per PHMSA.
The 6- to 20-inch outside-diameter pipe will be buried 5 feet deep with red hazardous pipeline warning tape two feet above it. It will normally operate at 1300-2100 psi and 40-80 degrees F.
Design will include plume dispersion modeling studies and safety testing required by the PHMSA Office of Pipeline Safety. She told the Daily Register in an earlier interview the pipe must be stress-tested at 1.25 times the 2200 psi max operating pressure, 2750 psi, and maintain that for eight hours.
Navigator will engage emergency medical services and responders by inventorying the tools and trainings they need in order to assist.
Compensation fits into three general “buckets,” which a land agent will negotiate with owners, easements, crop loss and damages to existing infrastructure.
Easements will be up to a 75-foot construction easement additional to a 50-foot ongoing non-exclusive easement. Let negotiators know of plans to tile or install conservation structures. Payment timing for the easement would be 20% after signing, 80% prior to construction.
For crop loss, the company will pay 250% of anticipated loss prior to construction, using county average or personal yield records, for negotiation with the land agent. Damages to existing infrastructure include tile, fences and so on. Infrastructure restoration rules are described in the IUB packet, from Utilities Code 199 Chapter 9.
Read audience’s comments in the Saturday Daily Register.