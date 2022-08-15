Pipeline meetings set Aug. 22 in Independence, Aug. 23 in Oelwein An Oelwein meeting on the proposed Navigator CO2 Ventures liquid carbon dioxide pipeline through the region is scheduled for noon, Tuesday, Aug. 23, at The Coliseum on First Street SW at the corner with First Avenue.
It’s one of a number of informational meetings taking place and is just that. It’s not to collect feedback, according to Donald Tormey, the director of communications for the Iowa Utilities Board.
“The purpose of informational meetings is to provide landowners with information about the proposed project and about the IUB’s procedures, not to receive evidence on the project’s merits,” he said. “There is no formal record of the informational meeting. The IUB only considers written comments filed in the docket.”
The pipeline is also slated to go through Buchanan County. An Independence meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., in Independence. A Waverly meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug, 23, at The Centre, 1211 Fourth St. SW, in Waverly.
Navigator CO2 Ventures plans to inform the landowners — based on tax roll records — about its Heartland Greenway pipeline route affects by mail before the upcoming public meetings, Navigator Vice-President of Government and Public Affairs Elizabeth Burns-Thompson said. People may attend any meeting. Burns-Thompson encouraged interested persons who are unable to attend the meetings to reach out on the website.
Starting in December the company has conducted more than 30 meetings across a wide swath of the project, she said. Negotiations with landowners have had to wait until after the meetings. “We cannot do any negotiations with them (landowners) until after we’ve had that meeting,” Burns-Thompson said. Compensation overall, she said, fits into three general “buckets,” which a land agent will negotiate with owners.
The first type of compensation, easements, will be up to a 75-foot construction easement additional to a 50-foot ongoing non-exclusive easement. Landowners will still be able to tile on the easement but cannot put a house on it or deep rooted trees with a canopy that will impede flyover safety checks.
The second is crop loss. The company will pay 250% of anticipated loss prior to construction, using county average or personal yield records; tell the agent which is preferred.
The third is damages to existing infrastructure, such as tile, fences and so on. In talks with landowners, the company learned some preferred a one-time lump-sum payment and others wanted to be paid over time, so the company added a 20-year escalator clause to account for things like time, value and money, Burns-Thompson said.