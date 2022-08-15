Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Pipeline meetings set Aug. 22 in Independence, Aug. 23 in Oelwein An Oelwein meeting on the proposed Navigator CO2 Ventures liquid carbon dioxide pipeline through the region is scheduled for noon, Tuesday, Aug. 23, at The Coliseum on First Street SW at the corner with First Avenue.

It’s one of a number of informational meetings taking place and is just that. It’s not to collect feedback, according to Donald Tormey, the director of communications for the Iowa Utilities Board.

Trending Food Videos