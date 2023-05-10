Positioned to assume a pivotal role in deciding the future of carbon capture pipelines in the state, the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB), at its monthly public meeting Tuesday, welcomed two new members while also hearing from several landowners who shared their passionate views on the pipeline issue.
The meeting, held Tuesday morning, was the first regularly scheduled gathering for new members Erik Helland and Sarah Martz.
Helland, who previously worked for the Iowa Public Employment Relations Board and served four years as a member of the Iowa House (2009-2013), was selected by Gov. Reynolds and will serve as IUB Chair through April 30, 2025. Martz, meanwhile, who holds a professional engineering license, worked for 11 years in assorted positions at Alliant Energy/Interstate Power and Light Company before, in 2022, becoming Director of Engineering for the electrical distribution system at Iowa State University’s utility in Ames, according to the IUB’s website.
While Reynolds appointed Helland and Martz to the body last month, with terms beginning May 1, the Board’s third member, Luther College graduate Eric Byrnes, has served in that capacity since 2020. In their current positions, Helland’s term expires in April 2029, while Martz’s does so in 2027.
In addition to providing a forum for new member introductions, Tuesday’s IUB meeting also included public comments from a number of individuals opposing construction of carbon pipelines in the state, including stakeholders from Arlington and elsewhere in northeast Iowa.
“I’d like to start by welcoming our two new board members. Thank you for stepping up to the job,” noted Julie Glade of Cedar Falls, whose family’s farm would be affected by the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline, Radio Iowa reported. “I urge you each to represent the 78% of Iowans who oppose the use of eminent domain for private carbon capture pipelines.”
With property in Arlington located along the proposed Navigator route, Beth Klahsen asked the Board to act thoughtfully as she lamented the state legislature’s inaction in providing further clarity regarding the pipeline controversy.
“I do not envy the position you guys are in at this time,” Klahsen said, according to audio from KIOW in Forest City. “I do think the whole matter got pushed off to you because our elected officials didn’t want to go on the record either way. Our legislature failed to pass any sort of bill this past session to help.”
In her comments, Denise Kleppe, the owner of an Iowa Century farm near the proposed Wolfe pipeline, also acknowledged the daunting challenge facing the Board before noting, as well, the hazards posed by such pipeline projects were they allowed to move forward.
“I wouldn’t want to be in your position with this decision hanging on your shoulders,” Kleppe said, according to the Radio Iowa report. “But, again, you wouldn’t want to be in my situation where your legacy is being threatened by multi-billion-dollar global corporations.”
Imogene farmer Mark Maher, meanwhile, pressed the Board to make strict adherence to local regulations a requirement for companies if permitting the proposed pipeline projects to continue.
“If you do grant something to go forward,” Maher said, KIOW reported, “make them uphold and respect the county ordinances that the board of supervisors, our elected representatives, have in place.”
“There is no question that the gravity of your decisions will be intense,” added Cerro Gordo County’s Craig Woodward in addressing the Board, before asking members, “What are your thoughts? How would you make a high-quality decision?”
“You know the Board is not responding to any comments today on a contested case,” Byrnes countered, according to the KIOW report, in reference to a standing policy enforced at all such IUB meetings.
“Okay,” Woodward retorted, with a laugh. “Well, I said I wanted to change things up a bit.”
“I appreciate your trying,” Byrnes acknowledged.
With the state legislature now out of session and both Navigator and Summit having pending cases seeking access to private land for surveying purposes in Iowa’s courts, the future of carbon capture pipeline projects in the state remains clouded.
Recently, however, a North Dakota judge ruled in favor of Summit, allowing them to access private property in that state to conduct a land survey; this occurred, however, just as a district court ruling in Iowa’s Clay County last week held that such “access to private land for surveys is unconstitutional because it doesn’t provide compensation for intangible damages suffered by landowners,” the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
A similar case in Woodbury County has also gone to trial and is currently awaiting a judge’s verdict.