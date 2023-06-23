Following last week’s announcement by the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) that it was moving Summit Carbon Solutions’ pipeline permit hearing from October to August, opponents of the project came together Tuesday, calling for the IUB to slow the process.
Among the concerns with the proposed August 22 hearing is that the testimony of landowners regarding the possible use of eminent domain will take place first in the proceeding, which, according to Anna Ryon, a former attorney with the Iowa Office of Consumer Advocate, is likely to hurt the case that affected property owners can make in presenting their position.
“Normally, that landowner participation comes at the end of the hearing, when the company has already had to make its case. By putting it first, it really limits the amount of time that landowners have to prepare,” Ryon said Tuesday, as part of a video tele-press conference hosted by the Iowa Sierra Club, a media event which included participation from a variety of stakeholders, providing those with objections an opportunity to “address the many reasons why the Iowa Utilities Board should not fast-track the Summit hearings,” according to a Sierra Club/Bold Alliance press release describing the event.
Specifically, Ryon noted the challenge landowners will face in finding legal representation, given the short notice necessary for an August hearing.
“If they want to have an attorney, they now have two months to (do so) and finding an attorney in Iowa who can take on this nature of a case in two months who isn’t already representing a party in this case is nearly impossible,” Ryon explained, Radio Iowa reported.
The fact that landowners will be testifying first could limit them in other respects, as well, since they will not have heard the full details of Summit’s case regarding their need for the use of eminent domain, Ryon said.
“Landowners won’t have the full facts from the hearing in order to really understand what the impact of the pipeline could be on their land when they’re expected to go up and describe to the board what that impact will be,” she indicated.
Also speaking during the press conference was Helena Hayes, a Republican state representative from Mahaska County, who said that a group of state lawmakers who supported an earlier pipeline bill, one which passed the Iowa House by a 73-20 vote and would have required pipeline companies acquire 90% of their easements voluntarily before invoking eminent domain for the remainder, intend to contact state regulators in hopes of giving the deliberations more time.
“We’re going to ask them to slow down the process and give particular attention to the due process and hearing out landowners in a fair, open and deliberate manner,” Hayes noted, according to Radio Iowa.
Having another legislative session to consider the question seems in order, Hayes continued, given the immense dimensions of the pipeline issue moving forward. “Iowa stands at the forefront of this whole movement. And what we do is going to make an impact for future generations,” Hayes observed.
Speaking during the conference, as well, was Jessica Mazour, Conservation Program Coordinator for the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter, who indicated that her organization is among those calling for the IUB to delay the hearing, in part because of concerns that the new members now serving on the Board may be “unaware of past processes and the detailed work that goes into this decision-making process,” according to the Radio Iowa report.
“Summit Carbon Solutions appreciates the Iowa Utilities Board... establishing a procedural schedule where the public comment and hearing for our project begins in August, with a final permit decision expected to be issued prior to the end of the year,” Summit said, in a statement following the IUB announcement. “This will enable Summit and the farming community to coordinate planting, facilitating construction within a single crop year.
“To date, Summit has signed more than 2,000 easement agreements with Iowa landowners accounting for 475 miles of our proposed project route in the state,” the statement concluded. “We look forward to continuing to work with Iowa landowners, plus our 13 ethanol plant partners across Iowa, to advance our project through the regulatory process and support the region’s most important industries – agriculture and ethanol.”