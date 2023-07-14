PJ’s Bar and Grill, located inside Oelwein’s Viper Lanes, is planning on reopening for carry-out only on Tuesday, July 18, owner Dean Hendricks told the Daily Register.
Phone orders will be accepted 5 – 8:15 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. A scaled-down menu will be posted before they open, Hendricks indicated. It will be shared on the Viper Lanes Facebook page.
Viper Lanes will not be opening at this time owing to the roof still needing to be replaced and an ongoing insurance matter.
No alcohol will be served at this time.
As for the name, PJ’s Bar and Grill, “We’re going to keep the name for now. Hopefully we’ll go back to serving eventually,” Hendricks said.
Their new phone number is 319-238-8352.