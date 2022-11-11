Fayette County Planning and Zoning Administrator Catherine Miller shared an update Monday with the Fayette County Supervisors regarding the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission’s progress in working to update the Hazardous Liquid Pipeline ordinance. While acknowledging that the county’s existing pipeline ordinance does not address carbon dioxide pipelines, Miller reported the commission is using a Shelby County ordinance for guidance to create the local document.
Prior to the meeting, Miller explained that commission’s main concern is to protect Fayette County property owners and the land itself. While discussing proposed changes to the ordinance, she explained that the commission is working to establish distances away from occupied buildings and ensure that all local emergency personnel have the equipment and training to respond in case of an accident or incident involving a pipeline.
Supervisors Janell Bradley and Jeanine Tellin noted that an ordinance cannot be made restrictive to keep someone or something out of the county. In addition to the county attorney, the supervisors requested the head of any other county department affected by a potential pipeline installation be allowed to review the proposed ordinance when it is created before a final recommendation
Later, the supervisors approved a request to rezone three to four acres of an approximate 62-acre parcel from agricultural to heavy industrial. The request was submitted by Fencl Oil & LP Inc. of Protivin to contract and operate a 60,000-gallon propane storage facility near Waucoma.
In addition, a request from Kenneth and Juanita Mohlis of Fredericksburg was approved to waive the subdivision ordinance to allow a third split of approximately 30 acres from a 132-acre farm in an Agricultural and Conservation Floodplain Zoning District near Sumner.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Proclaimed November 13-19 as National Tobacco Awareness Week in Fayette County.
• Approved a liquor license with outdoor service for Oran Tap and Café.