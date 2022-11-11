Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fayette County Planning and Zoning Administrator Catherine Miller shared an update Monday with the Fayette County Supervisors regarding the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission’s progress in working to update the Hazardous Liquid Pipeline ordinance. While acknowledging that the county’s existing pipeline ordinance does not address carbon dioxide pipelines, Miller reported the commission is using a Shelby County ordinance for guidance to create the local document.

Prior to the meeting, Miller explained that commission’s main concern is to protect Fayette County property owners and the land itself. While discussing proposed changes to the ordinance, she explained that the commission is working to establish distances away from occupied buildings and ensure that all local emergency personnel have the equipment and training to respond in case of an accident or incident involving a pipeline.

