Planning begins for Oelwein’s 150th

City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger models a 1973 Centennial vintage boater hat that was a souvenir from that celebration.

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

Birthday party planning began for Oelwein’s 150th at an organizational meeting Thursday, Sept. 15, in the OCAD meeting room. As the city looks forward to turning 150 in 2023, Oelwein Chamber and Area Development is spearheading what is expected to be an exceptional celebration.

About 18 local residents attended the initial meeting, representing a large cross section of the community, from city hall to museums, civic clubs and organizations, churches, and past members of the 1973 Centennial committee. OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard lead discussions on a parade, museum openings, and possible souvenirs from the sesquicentennial.

