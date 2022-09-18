Planning begins for Oelwein’s 150th

Birthday party planning began for Oelwein’s 150th at an organizational meeting Thursday, Sept. 15, in the OCAD meeting room. As the city looks forward to turning 150 in 2023, Oelwein Chamber and Area Development is spearheading what is expected to be an exceptional celebration.
About 18 local residents attended the initial meeting, representing a large cross section of the community, from city hall to museums, civic clubs and organizations, churches, and past members of the 1973 Centennial committee. OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard lead discussions on a parade, museum openings, and possible souvenirs from the sesquicentennial.
Volunteers tentatively stepped forward for the parade, fundraising, and possible recreational events.
“We know we’re going to want a big parade and we know we will need funds to make this the big celebration that it should be,” Howard said.
Anthony Ricchio volunteered to head up a parade committee. There was discussion on creating unique floats to represent events throughout Oelwein’s history. Ricchio will be needing volunteers to be part of the parade committee moving forward.
Dylan Mulfinger volunteered on a fundraising committee. Finding available grants will be part of that subcommittee’s duties, along with events to raise money.
Jeff Gearhart said he would like to be involved in something to do with recreation as part of the 150th birthday. A triathlon was one possible event utilizing the city’s municipal hiking/biking trails.
Howard had distributed a list of approximately 40 possible events, drawing her ideas from the 1973 Centennial and things that other communities have done, along with a few ideas unique to the Oelwein community. Each person at the meeting was asked to circle 10 of their favorite ideas from the long list of possibilities. A workable schedule of events will be formed from the selections.
Howard showed some souvenirs that Oelwein has used to mark past events. Some of the souvenirs were from the 1973 Centennial, including vintage straw boater hats, calendars, a Centennial history book and pottery crocks.
The volunteers talked about dates for the sesquicentennial and came up with a four-day block of July 13-16, which would kick-off with a large Party in the Park event.
Howard said, “All of the ideas depend on raising funds to support them, so we have a lot of planning to do over the next several months. I encourage more residents to bring ideas and join in on these meetings going forward. The more we have helping, the more we can get done. This is going to be a big deal to celebrate 150 years. I hope a lot of folks want to be part of it.”
The next 150th meeting has been set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in the OCAD meeting room. Howard said if there are persons who want to be part of the planning, but can’t make the meeting, let her know, 319-283-1105, and she will get information to them.