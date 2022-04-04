Lima Church and Cemetery Association met at the Lima Church on March 27. The purpose of the meeting was to plan activities at the church for the year. Lima Church will celebrate its140th anniversary at Lima Leaf Day Oct. 2.
The group set the date of Sunday, June 12, for a pancake breakfast. The breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Memorial Day services will be held as in the past, on Memorial Day at 2:30 p.m. at the Lima Cemetery. The speaker will be Mr. Gary Benda, superintendent of schools at West Central and Starmont school districts.
Clayton Schaefers, local Boy Scout, reported on the Eagle Scout project he is doing at the Lima Cemetery. His project plan is to clear brush from the southeast corner of the cemetery and prepare the area to sow new native grass and wildflower seed. Clayton reported four loads of brush have been removed from the area. He will proceed with the new seeding when weather permits. Clayton is also working with a local woodcarver to have an eagle carved and placed on the stump of a fallen tree in the cemetery. Clayton plans to have the project completed by Lima Leaf Day.
The group will meet next on Sunday, May 15, in the church at 6 p.m. and plans will be finalized for the pancake breakfast.