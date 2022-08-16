Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

There was good and bad news about the district’s three new playgrounds, Superintendent Josh Ehn told the Oelwein School Board on Monday.

All three new playgrounds were expected to be complete by the start of school on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and the one at Little Husky is. But now the district is working out a revised timeline for completion of the playgrounds at Wings Park Elementary with its engineer, Ehn told the Daily Register on Monday.

