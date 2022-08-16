There was good and bad news about the district’s three new playgrounds, Superintendent Josh Ehn told the Oelwein School Board on Monday.
All three new playgrounds were expected to be complete by the start of school on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and the one at Little Husky is. But now the district is working out a revised timeline for completion of the playgrounds at Wings Park Elementary with its engineer, Ehn told the Daily Register on Monday.
The Little Husky playground itself is complete, Ehn told the board. Remaining outside landscaping will include sod and temporary fencing as grass grows.
“The new playground area is awesome,” Ehn said. “That’s the good news.
“The bad news is, the same company that’s installing the Wings Park playgrounds — will probably not have them complete for the first day of school,” Ehn said.
“So (Principal Justin McGuinness) has some—”
“High blood pressure, that’s what you’re looking for,” McGuinness said.
“We’ll still have the basketball courts, those kind of things, some grassy areas, then we can access the Wings Park park playgrounds if necessary,” Ehn said.
“The frustrating part is we don’t have a timeline yet of when they’re going to return to complete those,” Ehn said.
Although AB Creative has a turnkey contract and does everything through the project’s completion, he told the Daily Register, “It’s our engineer, CGA, Clapsaddle Garber Associates.”
“They pulled their team out and haven’t given us basically a time when they’re coming back,” he said after the meeting. “We had to bring in our grounds contractor to do a bit of work on the one, but working through some issues with the site engineer, trying to get a hard date for them to come back and finish the work.
“My Friday evening was not pleasant with the vice-presidents of that company as we work through different plans to figure out what we’re going to do next,” Ehn told the board.
“Of all things, it’s pretty frustrating,” Ehn told the Daily Register. “Because you have this beautiful building and you want to tie the ribbon around the whole thing and have these awesome new playgrounds for the kids to play on, and everything was kind of on target, but now — kind of unexplainably — it’s not,” Ehn said.
He declined to get into the details of the construction meeting held Friday.
WINGS PARK OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY
Oelwein School District will honor the Wings Park Elementary 50th anniversary and completion of its $11 million renovation and addition with an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the school, 111 Eighth Ave NE, Oelwein. A ribbon cutting is at 4:45 p.m., Business After 5 is at 5 p.m. and project recognition at 5:30 p.m.