The Oelwein DECA chapter attended the state competition in Des Moines on Feb. 26-27. Thirteen students competed in various team and individual events.
DECA’s competitive events are aligned to national curriculum standards in the marketing, business management & administration, finance, entrepreneurship and hospitality & tourism career clusters.
Judges used a list of performance indicators to evaluate each participant’s role-play scenario. A written multiple-choice exam was also taken for each event.
The winners were announced at a formal award ceremony on Monday.
The first round of awards were given to those receiving a 1st, 2nd or 3rd place score within the test or a role play for each event. Four Oelwein DECA members earned medals during the Mini Awards session.
MINI AWARDS:
Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling
Jenna Bahe — 1st Place Test
Jenna Bahe — 1st Place Sales Presentation
Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
Jenna Bahe — 1st Place Test
Hospitality Services Team Decision Making
Ryley Hartman and Hannah Patrick — 1st Place Role Play
Retail Merchandising
Alexa Berryman — 3rd Place Role Play 2
In addition, seven Oelwein DECA members were recognized on stage during the Grand Awards ceremony for placing within their respective events.
GRAND AWARDS:
Jenna Bahe — 1st Place Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling
Jenna Bahe — 3rd Place Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
Ryley Hartman and Hannah Patrick — 3rd Place Hospitality Services Team Decision Making
Alexa Berryman — 3rd Place Retail Merchandising
Macy Westendorf — 5th Place Sports and Entertainment Marketing
Alexa Berryman, Izsy Fauser and Libby Gearhart — Gold Certification School Based Enterprise
Students who received a 1st, 2nd or 3rd place finish at the state level will now travel to Orlando, Florida to compete in their events at the DECA International Career Conference, being held April 21-26.
Local advisor Cole Thomas assisted students in preparing for their events and accompanied them to the state conference.
DECA members from Oelwein continue to excel as the levels of competition and membership within Iowa DECA continue to increase.
Congratulations to all participants and good luck to those moving on to competition next month in Orland