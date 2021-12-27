A 53-year-old Elgin man accused of a decade of sexual abuse has reached a plea agreement with Fayette County prosecution and is scheduled for trial in Winneshiek County, according to court documents
John Leo Franzen is charged in Fayette County District Court with second-degree sexual abuse (Class B felony), third-degree sexual abuse (Class C felony) and incest (Class D felony).
He turned himself into the Fayette County Jail on July 9, the day after a warrant was issued following a month-long investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victim said the sexual abuse began when she was 12 and occurred at a farm in Hawkeye until she was 19. She then moved to West Union and the abuse continued for a few more years. Franzen threatened harm if she told anyone.
His trial has been put off multiple times at the request of his attorney, Joey T. Hoover. His most recent motion was filed Dec. 13.
“The Parties have a plea agreement but the undersigned is waiting to finish a plea agreement in Winneshiek County,” Hoover wrote.
In Winneshiek County, Franzen is charged with six counts of second degree sexual abuse of a child under 12, one count of third-degree sexual abuse of a child (Class C felony. His trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., March 9, at the courthouse in Decorah.
Further proceedings in Fayette County District Court are scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 10.