The Birdnow Family of Dealerships (Oelwein and Monona) will kick off their Season of Giving Campaign on Monday, with a meal pledge of 4,000 from the dealerships and matching gift from a partner to area food pantries and programs impacting their local communities.
In their third year of the Season of Giving campaign, the Birdnow Family of Dealerships partners with local food pantries and programs to raise awareness, food and funds for their neighbors in need in Clayton and Fayette counties.
“This marks our third year of pledging meals for the Season of Giving project and each year we try to expand it a little bit more. This year we are giving to the mobile food truck from Northeast Iowa Food Bank and the Community Kitchen Cupboard that is operated by the Oelwein Council of Churches,” Jeremy Birdnow said. Jeremy operates the Oelwein Birdnow Motor Trade and his brother Justin runs the Birdnow dealership in Monona.
Feeding America projects there are 1,870 food insecure individuals in Clayton County and 2,010 food insecure individuals in Fayette County that may not know where their next meal is coming from. By partnering with area food pantries and food programs, the Birdnow’s Season of Giving Campaign is bringing their community together to learn more about hunger right in their own backyard and ways they make a difference to feed those in need.
The Season of Giving campaign starts Monday, Nov. 22 and runs to the end of the year. Along with the Birdnow Family of Dealerships’ initial pledge of 4,000 meals, they will also be donating 125 meals for each vehicle sold at each respective store by the end of the year. The Birdnows are encouraging their community to double their impact to those who are hungry in their community and make a difference in the lives of their neighbors this holiday season.
“It’s a big deal (food insecurity). I don’t think people realize the big food gap — more than 2,000 people in Fayette County and about 1,900 in Clayton County have trouble getting enough food to feed themselves and/or their families,” Jeremy said. “And what makes it even more impactful is that more than 600 are children. That just gets me every time.”
“It is great to have wonderful community partners such as Birdnow Family of Dealerships to help address the issue of hunger in Fayette and Clayton county,” says Barbara Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “Their commitment to serving the communities in northeast Iowa through this donation is remarkable and is a great example of how collaboration and generosity among organizations can make a difference to over 3,880 currently struggling with food insecurity in their communities.”
The Birdnow Family of Dealerships would like to thank the Canadian Pacific Railway for matching Clayton County donations up to 38,000 meals (or $9,500) and another partner for matching their initial pledge of 4,000 meals.
“We’re glad to do this to help out, especially at this time of year,” Jeremy said.
About The Northeast Iowa Food Bank:
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank distributes nutritious food and grocery products to 170 nonprofit organizations and programs that help families and individuals with food assistance. For 40 years, the Food Bank has alleviated hunger and provided nutrition education through its programs. Last year, the Food Bank distributed more than 9.4 million meals within a 16-county service area.
The Food Bank oversees eight programs that serve our communities: Member Agency Distribution, Cedar Valley Food Pantry, Backpack Program, Kids Cafe, Elderly Nutrition, Mobile Food Pantries, Summer Feeding, and a Community Garden. The Food Bank is a proud member of the Iowa Food Bank Association and Feeding America.