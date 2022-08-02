Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein’s newest food pantry, The Plentiful Pantry, was established based on a demonstrated additional need in town, says Board President Josh Ehn.

The new pantry, which will officially open on Wednesday, Sept. 7, received its first shipment from Northeast Iowa Food Bank about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. That agency will be donating to restock the pantry every Tuesday as needed, Ehn said.

