POET Bioprocessing, which has a location in Fairbank, commented on a June letter of intent agreeing to ship captured liquefied carbon dioxide on the Navigator Heartland Greenway proposed pipeline ahead of a public meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23 in Oelwein.

The agreement outlines Navigator’s integrated CCUS services for approximately five million metric tons of POET’s biogenic CO2 annually, per the June statement.

