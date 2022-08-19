POET Bioprocessing, which has a location in Fairbank, commented on a June letter of intent agreeing to ship captured liquefied carbon dioxide on the Navigator Heartland Greenway proposed pipeline ahead of a public meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23 in Oelwein.
The agreement outlines Navigator’s integrated CCUS services for approximately five million metric tons of POET’s biogenic CO2 annually, per the June statement.
The system will phase in 18 of POET’s bioprocessing facilities across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, and is on schedule for operational in-service in 2025.
POET issued the following statement Wednesday through media specialist Erin Smith:
“POET has pledged to lower the carbon intensity of our bioethanol by 70% compared to gasoline by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality at all of our facilities by 2050; this partnership with Navigator CO2 will help us to achieve those goals.
“At POET we take our responsibility to be good neighbors and stewards of the Earth very seriously, and we have spent many months doing our due diligence regarding the long-term viability and public safety of this system.”
A public informational meeting on the proposed pipeline to capture, ship to end users and store carbon dioxide, which Iowa law considers a hazardous material, will be at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the Oelwein Coliseum.
Persons wishing their comments to be preserved in the record should comment through Navigator’s website. Comments made at the meeting will not go into the Utilities Board record, a utilities board spokesman said.