As the Clayton County Fair concluded with Monday’s livestock auction, it did so having earlier named its Fair Queen, a prestigious honor earned this year by Alyssa Kleinlein of Strawberry Point.
Kleinlein was selected from a group of seven contenders, she said, during Wednesday’s evening’s fair queen pageant. The process for those candidates to get to that point was multi-faceted, she noted, and included both singular and group elements.
“We went through an interview process,” she said, of the steps required to get to that stage. “We all applied, and then we did an individual interview, a speech, and a group interview.”
When the time came for the pageant, Kleinlein, who earlier that same day had also showed her horses, admitted to experiencing a bit of apprehension, though such quickly gave way to feelings of joy and appreciation once her honor was announced.
“I was really nervous on stage, and then I was really, really surprised when I got selected,” she detailed. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity, and I’m excited to work with the county.”
In addition to showing horses, she also brought home-raised market steers to the fair, she indicated.
After her crowning, meanwhile, Kleinlein, along with the fair’s king, had the chance to get more deeply involved at the fair almost immediately, soon establishing her presence across the various venues as the days went along, including at both Friday morning’s dairy goat and rabbit shows.
“Throughout fair week, we help hand out ribbons, we get to walk around and socialize and meet new people,” she explained, of the pertinent duties that came with her selection. “Then, throughout the year, we get to go to parades, and we’re also going to help with the Purple Ribbon Fundraiser, which is a fundraiser for our county fair. That’s always a really good time. Those are some of the duties this year. I’m really excited.”
As for her larger goals as one of Clayton County’s newest and most visible ambassadors, Kleinlein said she plans to focus on encouraging young people as a means to further expand and enhance involvement in the fair moving forward.
“This year, I am really hoping to work with the youth, and grow the competition throughout the year to get people excited,” she concluded, “and help people find their passion throughout the county and hope that they enjoy it as much as I do.”