Police find fake currency in Fayette

The Fayette Police Department has received two cases of fake $50 bills in town in the past two days. The fake bills were accepted at two different locations and not identified until bank deposits.
Both bills have matching serial numbers, and it is likely they were passed by the same suspect, according to the police statement.
If persons have any information regarding this or crimes of this nature, contact your local jurisdiction and report it immediately. Businesses may contact the Fayette Police Department for materials on how to identify and spot fake currency. It is also suggest contacting a local bank for an identification marker for high denominations.