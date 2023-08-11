The value of polling seems to be very questionable.
Poll question: is the U.S. moving in the right direction?
45 percent answered no—it’s too far right. 45 percent answered no—too far left.
This question was designed to be negative, and should have been 100 percent negative, but 10 percent answered that the U.S. is just too big to be moved anywhere!
I’m sure this worthless poll was very expensive, but fit the clients’ wishes.
Polling is of little value.
Wait—I read that, in some states, when it gets very dry and the grass dies, farmers velcro pigs to poles and lift them up in trees to eat leaves. In that case, I guess “poling” can solve problems and be productive, after all.
I stand corrected.
John Roete
Oelwein