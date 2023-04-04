Pony Express Riders of Iowa will be fundraising at the intersection of Frederick and Charles in downtown Oelwein on Friday, April 7. Riders will be collecting from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
This fundraising is in conjunction with the annual Pony Express Riders of Iowa Good Friday and Saturday ride across Iowa.
Funds are collected for Camp Sunnyside, an Easter Seals Camp, located outside of Des Moines. In addition to serving more than 1,000 campers through its summer camp, life club and day camp, Camp Sunnyside’s services also include a medical equipment loan program, its Rural Solutions Program to aid disabled farmers, the Bob and Billie Ray Child Development Center, and its respite services, available to both individuals and caregivers.
As part of the fundraiser, a statewide raffle for a 2022 Gator XUV590M 4x4 utility all-terrain vehicle is also being held, with tickets available for $1 each and the drawing occurring April 8.
Having held its first ride in March 1968, Pony Express Riders of Iowa, Inc. is “a network of volunteer ‘Riders’ who host fundraisers in their home county throughout the year,” the organization’s website explained, with membership open to anyone wishing to assist those with disabilities served at Camp Sunnyside.
The Riders group traces its origins to the vision of three individuals, Stub Johnson, Leo Gray and Wayne Neilson, who shared the notion to “ride ‘Pony Express Style’ county to county, not to carry mail but to carry money to help Iowa children and adults with disabilities,” the website stated. The trio’s first effort, held in northwestern Iowa, allowed them to raise $12,000, leading to the ride’s statewide expansion just one year later.
Now, each Good Friday, numerous regional rides get underway across the state, which all come together in Des Moines, where participating riders parade into Camp Sunnyside on Saturday afternoon; later that night, meanwhile, the event wraps up with both a celebratory dance and the official announcement of the funds raised by that year’s effort.
In the decades since it began, the rides have raised more than $11 million for Camp Sunnyside, according to the group’s website.