ELKADER — Clayton County Conservation invites all runners to the third annual Pony Hollow Trail 15K on Nov. 6. It will be on the scenic, flat, lime-chipped Pony Hollow Trail and the Elkader Exercise Trail that meanders in the trees along the Turkey River and Robert’s Creek.
Packet pick up and race day registration will be from 7:30-8:45 a.m. at the Elkader City Park shelter house. The race will begin at 9 a.m. near the south trailhead.
Register online by visiting www.mycountyparks.com and going to the Clayton County Events page. Paper registration forms are also available at the Osborne Nature Center or by email.
The funds raised from this race will be used for the future trail expansion joining the two Pony Hollow trail heads into a continuous loop. Multiple grants have been secured to partially fund this project.
Not a runner but still want to support this project? Donations can be accepted at Clayton County Conservation.
Conservation is also looking for volunteers to help on race day. For more information, call 563-245-1516.