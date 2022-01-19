They began with balloons and cardboard for the form — cereal boxes, paper towel rolls, oatmeal containers, added papier-mache and achieved “smashing” art — depicting sports insignias, food items, animals and popular video game icons.
Thus 26 Spanish students — all seniors — in Brenda Roberts’ fourth-year class at Wapsie Valley High School have forayed into piñata making.
“It combined creativity with learning about the culture of Spanish-speaking countries,” student Jada Aiello said.
Their papery creations will be sold at a silent auction scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28, the evening the Warriors basketball teams host Aplington-Parkersburg. The auction starts when the gate opens and will end at half-time of the boys game.
“We do not fill the pinatas due to unknown allergies and preferences of the people purchasing them,” Roberts said. “There is a tag that will let the purchaser know where to add their choice of contents.”
Their sale will fund a Spanish 4 trip to an authentic Mexican restaurant for conversation and cuisine that Roberts anticipates will be this spring.
“Pinatas are made to learn about some of the cultures and traditions of the Spanish speaking world,” said Roberts, who has been teaching Spanish for three decades at Wapsie Valley. “Students also learn to collaborate, how to make a plan and execute/adjust the plan that has been created. Students are able to use their creativity to make a wonderful pinata.
“This idea came about a very long time ago during a conversation with students,” she said, about possible fundraisers. “My Spanish 4 students have always created pinatas for Spanish 4 class as a cultural activity. Students were wanting to experience flavors of authentic Hispanic cuisine and were wanting to practice their Spanish speaking skills. We decided that if we were to have a silent auction to raise money, we could use these funds to help us with our quest.”
So it began.
It has been a popular activity.
Student Michael Mann said, “It was the most amazing experience of my life.”
“Pinatas progressively get better every year, bigger, more detailed and more elaborate,” Roberts said. “My students discover it is quite an overwhelming task and rise to the occasion to come up with some really cool pinatas.”
As far as the Hispanic cuisine and conversation, the class travels for lunch at an authentic Mexican restaurant where the students practice their Spanish with the restaurant staff and at the table with each other.” Often they have frequented a Waverly restaurant.
“We will travel in the springtime with nice and more reliable weather, for the seniors in the Spanish 4 class,” she said.