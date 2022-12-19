Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Due to a water project, a portion of 1st Street Southeast will be closed this week.

 SHANE BUTTERFIELD | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER PHOTO

Because of some urgent utility work, First Street Southeast, between First Avenue Southeast and South Frederick, has been closed to traffic.

The work, which is being completed by Ralston Construction of Palo, will provide needed water to a commercial building on the south side of First Street, according to an on-site company spokesman.

