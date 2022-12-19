Because of some urgent utility work, First Street Southeast, between First Avenue Southeast and South Frederick, has been closed to traffic.
The work, which is being completed by Ralston Construction of Palo, will provide needed water to a commercial building on the south side of First Street, according to an on-site company spokesman.
The current phase of the project will also include the pouring of temporary concrete, which will necessitate further attention in the spring or summer. “We’ll come back next year when it’s warm, and pour permanent concrete,” the spokesman added.
Making for a busy location, the effort will require not only tearing up a segment of the street, but also “hauling stuff away and bringing material back in,” he explained.
Regarding the duration of the current phase, “I’ll be done this week,” he concluded.