221229_ol_news_deer

Counties in Iowa with antlerless whitetail deer tags remaining on Jan. 10, 2023 will hold a special gun season beginning on that date.

In an effort to further ensure the management of the state’s whitetail deer population, an additional January hunting season will be held in counties with antlerless tags remaining when the year’s final archery and late muzzleloader seasons conclude in early 2023.

The extra season, established in June with the passage of Senate File 581, has been labeled by some the excess tag January season, and is scheduled to commence on Jan. 10, 2023.

