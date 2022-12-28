In an effort to further ensure the management of the state’s whitetail deer population, an additional January hunting season will be held in counties with antlerless tags remaining when the year’s final archery and late muzzleloader seasons conclude in early 2023.
The extra season, established in June with the passage of Senate File 581, has been labeled by some the excess tag January season, and is scheduled to commence on Jan. 10, 2023.
In explaining the additional deer hunt, Tyler Harms of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told Radio Iowa, “Every county in the state has a county antlerless license quota, and it’s those licenses that we allocate primarily for population management of deer in those counties.”
Those hunters taking advantage of the opportunity will be operating under special conditions, however, including those related to the type of firearm they can utilize.
In summarizing the event, the DNR’s website reports that the “January antlerless season is only open in counties with antlerless tags remaining on Jan. 10. Only centerfire rifles .223 caliber to .500 caliber with a published or calculated muzzle energy of 500 foot pounds or higher are allowed in this season.”
Because the excess tag season will occur only in counties with antlerless tags remaining on Jan. 10, hunters will have to wait until that date to finally determine whether a hunt will be occurring in their county. At that time, those interested should visit the DNR’s website or monitor the Go Outdoors Iowa mobile app to identify which areas will be holding the special season.