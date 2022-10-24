The cost of sending items through the mail is scheduled to increase early next year.
The United States Postal Service (USPS) recently announced they have filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC), alerting it to proposed price changes. These increases, set to take effect Jan. 22, will raise First-Class mail prices 4.2%.
The proposed rates will include a three-cent increase in the cost of a standard First-Class mail stamp, raising the cost to 63 cents. The cost of a one-ounce metered mail item, meanwhile, will grow to 60 cents, and the rate to send a postcard domestically will now be 48 cents, up from 44 cents. Mailing a one-ounce letter internationally will cost $1.45.
In addition, the Postal Service is seeking new prices on other popular products they offer, including certified mail, post office box rental fees, money orders, and insurance when mailing, according to the USPS.
The USPS identified rising operating expenses, along with the growing pressure from inflation, as the primary reasons for the increases, which are intended to help the organization reach a greater level of financial stability, as outlined in its Delivering for America 10-year plan. Published in March 2021, the Delivering for America plan’s objective is “to transform the United States Postal Service from an organization in financial and operational crisis to one that is self-sustaining and high performing.”
What today is the USPS dates back to 1775, when it was codified by the Second Continental Congress in the year prior to America’s Declaration of Independence. Once created, the Post Office of the United States quickly became the most important service provided by a makeshift government that would soon oversee a national revolution.
The PRC must still review and approve the changes before they become effective.