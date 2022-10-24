Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

221020_ol_news_stamp

The cost of postage is set to increase in January 2023 in part to help the USPS better meet its growing operating expenses.

 Public domain photo

The cost of sending items through the mail is scheduled to increase early next year.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) recently announced they have filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC), alerting it to proposed price changes. These increases, set to take effect Jan. 22, will raise First-Class mail prices 4.2%.

Trending Food Videos