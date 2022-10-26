After last week’s scheduled trip was unexpectedly canceled, Eastern Iowa Honor Flight #45 will occur next Wednesday, Nov. 2.
After last week’s scheduled trip was unexpectedly canceled, Eastern Iowa Honor Flight #45 will occur next Wednesday, Nov. 2.
The flight had been planned for Tuesday, Oct. 18, though a mechanical issue with the plane necessitated the postponement.
Since that decision, the Honor Flight Board and its volunteer coordinators have been attempting to reschedule the trip, in hopes of making certain that the participating veterans receive the full experience when they visit the numerous monuments and other locations on the group’s Washington D.C. itinerary.
Although the final number could still change, a total of 90 veterans are anticipated to be on Flight No. 45, of which 79 served in the Vietnam War, nine in the Korean War, and one each in the Cold War and Iraq War, according to KWWL.
Honor Flight No. 45 is scheduled to depart Cedar Rapids at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday and return home from the Nation’s Capital at 8:45 p.m. that evening, KWWL reported.
