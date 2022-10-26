Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Eastern Iowa Honor Flight's 45th trip to Washington D.C. has been rescheduled for this Wednesday, Nov. 2.

After last week’s scheduled trip was unexpectedly canceled, Eastern Iowa Honor Flight #45 will occur next Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The flight had been planned for Tuesday, Oct. 18, though a mechanical issue with the plane necessitated the postponement.

