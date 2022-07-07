Fremont Friends 4-H member Elli Werner of Sumner and North Fayette Valley FFA member Silas Lenth held Elli’s tan Saxony duck, Jeffery, in place while volunteer Brenda Kirchmann, a certified pullorum-typhoid tester, collected and placed a blood sample on a lighted panel.
Jeffery was the last bird tested during the Wednesday evening event at Klock Island Park in Fayette as part of routine Iowa Department of Ag-required pre-fair sampling.
He looked up afterward as if to say, “
It is over?”
A 10 percent sample of any showman’s flock must be tested and certified clear of pullorum-typhoid for their handlers to show at any Iowa county fair. They Fayette County Fair starts in a little over a week, on July 19.
“These are all clear,” Fayette County Youth Coordinator Michele Kelly said of the p-t antigen-tested blood samples on the panel. An antigen solution is made to reveal proteins carried in the bloodstream following exposure to a disease, termed antibodies.
“If there’s a mark in there, that means there’s a sick bird,” Michele Kelly said.
Although she said this mid-way through, the samples were all-clear after testing concluded.
The illness is caused by a Salmonella species which is egg-transmitted and can produce a high mortality rate in the young birds.
Michele, with the help of the internet, shared that pullorum testing is an antigenic blood test for the causative Salmonella pullorum bacterium that was developed in 1913. The test also reacted to birds carrying a bacterium — S. gallinarium — that causes fowl typhoid, according to Dr. Zac Williams in “Chicken Whisperer Magazine.”
If there was a sick bird, the family would have to destroy their flock at home, Michele said.
“There hasn’t been a positive case of p-t in Fayette County since I have been CYC in Fayette County,” she said, which is over 18 years. “I hope it continues.”