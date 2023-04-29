Oelwein Band and Choir students competed at the Iowa High School Music Association Solo-Ensemble Festival for Class 2A this month, held at Aplington-Parkersburg, bringing home many sought-after division one ratings.
“It was the culmination of weeks or months of work by each of these individuals that all came down to a 3-5 minute performance,” the Oelwein Band Department noted in an announcement.
Performances from three band soloists on four solos, along with four vocal soloists, a duet and five choral small groups, earned coveted division one ratings.
A division one is the highest possible rating and “is only given to nearly flawless performances,” the Oelwein Band Department wrote.
The band soloists earning division ones were Isabelle Tellin with two for both a flute and a piccolo solo, Dylan Moellers on tuba and Sara Throckmorton on timpani.
“Not only did Sara earn a division one rating, she actually scored a perfect ballot which is extremely tough to do!” the Oelwein Band Department wrote.
CHOIRS
Oelwein Choir soloists earning division one ratings were: Josh Lopez, Tony Koch, Sydney Rahe and Parker Sperfslage.
A duet of “Homeward Bound” earned a division one. The singers were Throckmorton and Rahe.
Ensembles earning division one ratings were:
“Take Me Home” — Lily King, Alexa Berryman, Meghan Logan, Selah Hadley, Amera Schoultz, Kaitlyn Pattison, Parker Sperslage, Kevin Fu, Garet Kiel, Ethan DeTemmerman, Carter Jeanes and Brock Steinlage
“Away From the Roll of the Sea” — Kevin Fu, Carter Jeanes, Konnor Barat-Klemish, Parker Sperfslage, Dylan Ritter, Dayton Logan, Brock Steinlage, Ethan DeTemmerman, Tony Koch, Josh Lopez, Liam Gibbs and Camden Huffman
“Listen” — Sydney Rahe, Selah Hadley, Sara Throckmorton and Natalie Crandall
“In You I Found” — Lily King, Izsy Fauser, Maria Rael, Emma Smock, Joslynn Melchert, Emily Hess, Alexa Berryman, Ella Schunk and Hannah Jans
“Trilogy of Knighthood” — Konnor Barat-Klemish, Carter Jeanes, Kevin Fu, Parker Sperfslage, Ethan DeTemmerman, Brock Steinlage, Josh Lopez, Liam Gibbs and Terick Pryor