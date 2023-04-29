Today

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 53F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning then continued cloudy and windy in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.