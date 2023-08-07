AMES (ISU) — Iowa Learning Farms will host a prairie and forestry field day Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Eric and Cindy Boehm’s farm near Wadena. The free event is open to farmers and landowners and includes a complimentary meal.
The field day will feature Eric Boehm, an Iowa Learning Farms farmer partner, sharing his experience with establishing prairie and forestry management.
Tim Youngquist, Iowa State University STRIPS program farmer liaison, will discuss best management practices for establishing a prairie and conservation practices related to pollinators.
Dave Asche, Clayton County district forester, will focus on managing forestry under the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), as well as managing trees in pollinator habitat (CP42).
The field day will also feature a tour with Adam Janke, ISU Extension wildlife specialist, discussing habitat benefits.
Walking accommodations will be available.
The event is free and open to farmers and landowners, though reservations are required to ensure adequate space and food. For reasonable accommodations and to attend, contact Alena Whitaker at 515-294-2473 or ilf@iastate.edu. Attendees will be entered in a drawing for ISU Prairie Strips honey. The field day will be held at the Boehm Farm, 12663 D Ave, Wadena, 4.5 miles north coming from Arlington.