A doctoral student in ag and biosystems engineering will discuss the effects of prairie strips on soil health and water infiltration at a field scale in a Wednesday, Aug. 16 webinar and conference call, Iowa Learning Farms announced.
The noon webinar will feature Eric Henning, an Iowa State University doctoral student in the department of agricultural and biosystems engineering. Henning conducts research related to the impacts of ag water management on nutrient export, soil health and crop yield.
In the webinar, “Comparing Infiltration Between Prairie Strips and Row Crop Fields Across Iowa,” Henning will highlight research into the effects of prairie strips on soil health and water infiltration at a field scale.
He will discuss the inclusion of prairie strips as a Conservation Reserve Program practice in the most recent Farm Bill and ways that this can influence adoption of this emerging practice.
To participate, shortly before 12 p.m., click the link below or type this web address into your internet browser: https://iastate.zoom.us/j/364284172. Or join by dialing phone number, 312-626-6799, and when prompted, the Meeting ID: 364 284 172.