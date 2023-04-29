A week of feverish preparation and swelling apprehension brought on by the Snowmelt Flood of 2023 neared its conclusion for residents along the Mississippi River Friday, with the water reaching its crest in several Clayton County cities.
“The Mississippi River is either cresting or will be cresting today for Lansing, IA… McGregor, IA, & (at) Guttenberg Dam 10,” the National Weather Service (NWS) in La Crosse reported Friday. “The preliminary crest values were the 3rd highest for… McGregor, IA; and Guttenberg Dam 10. With the exception of Lake City, MN (6th highest crest), all other Mississippi River sites in our area had their 4th highest crests (preliminary).”
In Lansing, that anticipated crest was 19.7 feet, marking the fourth highest on record. Guttenberg, meanwhile, was expected to see the river swell to 21 feet, with the water in McGregor reaching around 23 feet, according to NWS estimates.
Just north of Guttenberg, the high water had, by Thursday, made its way into homes located on Esmann and Abel Islands, including the residence of Amy Phelps, who has lived on Abel Island for seven years but was forced to evacuate last week due to the inundation.
“We start getting water inside our home when the river hits 17 ft., so we have about four feet of water right now,” Phelps said, KCRG reported. “It’s a little overwhelming to look at,” she added, referring to the images she has seen through the cameras she is using to monitor her property during her displacement.
Meanwhile, Esmann Island resident Dottie Reimer, who chose to remain at home, shared her surprise by just how high the water actually had risen. “Last week, we knew it was coming up, but we didn’t realize that it was going to come up this high,” said Reiman, according to the KCRG report.
Elsewhere in Clayton County, most of those experiencing flooding had, by Thursday, done everything possible in preparation for the water’s apex, leaving them at a virtual standstill.
“We have people that are ready to go, and they feel like they need something else to do, and we just don’t have anything else right now” said Clayton County Emergency Management Director Sarah Moser, in a second KCRG report Thursday. “So, it’s just waiting.”
This included those in the city of Marquette, which, thanks in part to its experience in previous disasters, was among the locations ready for the worst of the flood, Mayor Steve Weipert explained. “We knew at every stage what we had to do, and go ahead and get ‘er done, and that’s how life goes on the river,” he noted.
Owing to the seriousness of the situation in Marquette, as of Friday, the city’s main tourist attraction, the Casino Queen, remained closed, having announced its temporary shutdown Monday. The continuation of the closure was reported in a brief message posted on the Casino’s website. “Temporarily Closed Due To Flooding,” the message stated. “Check Social Media for updates.”
In addition to its ongoing disruption of business and travel, the high waters are also posing a significant possible health risk, one related to the maintenance of clean water, according to Clayton County Environmental Health and Zoning Administrator Patti Ruff.
“What troubles me the most is (the flood waters) potentially contaminating private wells, in particular, when the flood waters overtake those well heads and get into the wells, themselves,” Ruff explained, in a podcast interview with Ken Root published Thursday on Podbean.com. “That poses, I believe, the highest danger for folks if they are not aware of… bacteria, E-Coli and the dangers that can lie in those contaminations as it comes into their private wells for drinking water.”
Ruff indicated, however, that, as of Thursday, no Clayton County river town had issued a boil water order based on known contamination of a municipal supply.
While the flood’s effects have been distinctly local for affected residents, the state, under the auspices of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD), has assumed an increasingly prominent role in responding to the disaster following its initial activation earlier this week, according to HSEMD’s Public Information Officer Lucinda Parker.
“What we are doing right now is supporting those 10 counties along the Mississippi River by providing them with any resources that they need,” Parker explained in an interview with KWWL television. “Keep in mind that these counties have a great deal of experience with flood fighting. They also have a great deal of knowledge, plans and resources of their own, but we have been asked to provide pumps to some of the counties and also resources to help them with their sandbagging efforts.”
Once the waters finally recede, meanwhile, Parker’s agency will remain prominent in assisting in the cleanup, she noted.
“During the recovery from a disaster, we are going to continue to work with the impacted areas. One of the most important things we do,” she said, “is help to assess the damage because we need to know what that damage looks like in order to request federal assistance, if we meet the guidelines for that. If we are eligible… then we are going to work with the communities to help them apply and get those projects kicked off so they can get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”
Those looking for assistance, meanwhile, should begin by contacting their county’s emergency management agency. “They are going to have the most recent information for communities,” Parker added.
Those seeking more information on flood preparedness and recovery can visit https://ready.iowa.gov/floods/.