The Williams Center for the Arts will usher in the 2022 holiday season with the show, “Christmas with the Celts” on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. in Oelwein.
The show presents a perfect combination of modern Christmas hits, lively ancient Irish Carols, hilarious spontaneous humor, thrilling Irish dancing, and a children’s choir giving audiences a most memorable interactive Christmas experience.
This show will include appearances by students of Anna Kerns from Northeast Iowa Dance Academy, and students of Sarah Gruman of the Oelwein Middle School Vocal Department.
The high stepping spirited musical selections will have audiences clapping along from the first lively renditions of popular contemporary Christmas classics: “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” also “Count Your Blessings,” “White Christmas” and John Lennon’s perennially popular “Happy Christmas.”
Show founder, Grammy nominated songwriter and film score composer Ric Blair says, “You can’t listen to Celtic music and not be happy. ‘Christmas with the Celts’ isn’t just a concert; it is a spiritual experience of music and dance uniting communities.
“It’s about bringing young and old together,” he said. “It is a music of the people. I think that is why this unique melding of modern Christmas hits and organic Celtic instrumentation continues to resonate and grow in popularity every year with audiences.”
The first live performance of “Christmas with The Celts” was in front of a sold-out audience at the original Grand Ole Opry (voted top venue by Pollstar) the world-famous Ryman Auditorium. The Celts pack concert halls around the world including The Grand Ole Opry, The Lincoln Center, and performing arts centers, theaters and large casinos across the country; including multiple appearances on NPR, WSM Radio, PBS shows like “Music City Roots” and “The Bluegrass Underground.”
Later this year they are set to appear on the “Woodsong’s Old Time Radio Hour” which also airs on PBS. Blair credits much of their success to their exposure on PBS. The group has shared the stage with Vince Gill, Cathy Jordan, Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh of Altan, Ricky Skaggs, Tim O’Brien, Patty Loveless, just to name a few.
Founder Ric Blair was a promising jazz major at the University of Cincinnati’s prestigious College Conservatory of Music until a chance encounter changed the entire course of his life.
“A buddy of mine said, ‘Hey there’s this Irish group playing tonight,’” American-born and Nashville based Blair remembers. It took a little prodding, but he agreed to give the concert a shot. “I opened the doors, and people were literally dancing on the tables,” says Blair. “The music was so happy. As soon as I heard the pipes and Irish fiddle, something in my blood hit me and said, ‘this is what I want to do’.” That was only the beginning.
Tickets are $40 each and are available at the following locations: Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office (319-283-1105), Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2312), and Williams Center for the Arts office (319-283-6616.) Payment for in-person ticket sales is cash or check only. Students enrolled in the Oelwein Community Schools have FREE admission. Students from area schools are only $5. Students in grades K-8 need to be accompanied by an adult.