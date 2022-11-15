Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The holiday spirit

“Christmas With the Celts” at the WIlliams Center on Nov. 27, promises to get everyone in the holiday spirit with lively music, dance, comedy, and children’s choir included.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Williams Center for the Arts will usher in the 2022 holiday season with the show, “Christmas with the Celts” on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. in Oelwein.

The show presents a perfect combination of modern Christmas hits, lively ancient Irish Carols, hilarious spontaneous humor, thrilling Irish dancing, and a children’s choir giving audiences a most memorable interactive Christmas experience.

Trending Food Videos