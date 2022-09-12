Personal preparedness through training, background knowledge, and support are key when it comes to fighting fires, Oelwein Fire Chief Jim Tuecke says.
“If you’re not training, you’re not learning,” Tuecke said.
Home construction has changed dramatically, says Tuecke, who started on the department two decades ago. The department trains twice a month at minimum, telling the state who attended.
There are more caustic chemicals in homes, he says, and not necessarily chemicals stored in the cabinets.
“Floor joists are typically engineered trusses right now,” he said. “They used to be solid pieces of lumber.
“Now they burn faster.”
The steel on cars has gotten stronger, which although good for the safety rating is tougher to cut through.
Some members of the volunteer fire department have good construction knowledge.
“They can look at a house and know where the wall and floor joists are going to be,” he said.
Or the ceiling beams.
Their expertise comes into play when members have to, for instance, vent a fire by climbing on a roof and cutting holes in it, a subject of recent training, Tuecke said.
Other members have experience with farming.
In a rural area, members may find themselves working a grain bin rescue or needing to move farm machinery costing a quarter to a half-million dollars.
Sure they train in grain bin rescue, but they may need to lean on the experience of members with farm backgrounds in these scenarios.
The department recently trained on an aerial truck with a 100-foot boom, a 2021 demo model they purchased at a discount that replaced the 1977 model.
Preparedness ultimately increases safety, another key item Tuecke named.
Firefighters take basic first-aid training, although MercyOne has taken over the ambulance service within the last two decades.
Controlled burns like the one completed Saturday in northwest Oelwein offer experience such as carrying a charged hose line through a house, training on newer-style air packs “different from the old ones,” or venting a roof.
Stressing the importance of safety, “At the end of the day, we do no good if our people get hurt trying to help someone else,” he said.
Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15, and members will be offering programming at the elementary level in the Oelwein School District.
Of the challenges of rescue, “A person has to stand back and do an overall assessment before you dive right in,” Tuecke said.
There have been many challenging rescues over the years, and Tuecke credited the Oelwein volunteer firefighters.
“These folks are the best of the best, and I’d put them up against anybody out there,” he said, noting some members have four decades of experience.
“If it’s a traumatic scene — we have resources available to come in and talk to our people if needed,” he said.
It’s a tough job, but he says someone has got to do it.
“We’re talking people away from supper, kids’ ball games. The reward is just helping others. If we don’t do it, nobody else will,” Tuecke said.
“I lean back on family and thank them,” Tuecke said. He recalled his wife — and daughter and son, both grown — for being part of the support system that helps with fire department meals, or simply brings water or food when they’re working a long situation.
The call to service comes abruptly.
“They don’t know when we’re coming back,” Tuecke said. “It could be 15 minutes, it could be all night. Not just my family but other firefighters as well.
“I can think of times when my daughter was 10 years old, bringing a cooler of water to all of us. Just simple things like that, they become part of it.”
“The city has stood behind us, that’s appreciated as well,” he said.
“I am thankful to the city for providing us good quality equipment to work with,” he said.
“We’re always looking for people,” Tuecke added.
If interested in volunteering, leave a message at the fire department for Capt. Jimmy Lindstrom recruitment officer, or fill out an application on the city website under the FYI tab, then “Forms.”
Tuecke grew up in Guttenberg, and had served on that fire department when they moved to Oelwein in 1996. His kids both graduated from Oelwein.